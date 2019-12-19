ISHARES S&P TSX GLOBAL GLD INDEX ETF (TSE:XGD) Trading Down 0.7%

ISHARES S&P TSX GLOBAL GLD INDEX ETF (TSE:XGD) fell 0.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$15.33 and last traded at C$15.33, 187,893 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 70% from the average session volume of 624,859 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$15.44.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$15.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$14.78.

