Costa Group (ASX:CGC) Trading 0.8% Higher

Posted by on Dec 19th, 2019

Costa Group Holdings Ltd (ASX:CGC)’s share price shot up 0.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as A$2.48 ($1.76) and last traded at A$2.46 ($1.74), 2,472,038 shares traded hands during trading. The stock had previously closed at A$2.44 ($1.73).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 132.74. The company has a market capitalization of $819.59 million and a PE ratio of 84.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average of A$2.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of A$3.71.

Costa Group Company Profile (ASX:CGC)

Costa Group Holdings Limited produces, packs, and markets fruits and vegetables to food retailers and FMCG companies in Australia. The company operates through three segments: Produce, Costa Farms & Logistics, and International. It offers mushrooms, blueberries, raspberries, tomatoes, citrus, avocados, bananas, grapes, and other fruits.

