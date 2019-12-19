Glu Mobile (NASDAQ:GLUU) Rating Increased to Hold at BidaskClub

Glu Mobile (NASDAQ:GLUU) was upgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

GLUU has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Glu Mobile from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Glu Mobile from $8.00 to $7.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Glu Mobile from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Stephens set a $8.00 target price on shares of Glu Mobile and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Benchmark raised shares of Glu Mobile to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.25.

NASDAQ:GLUU opened at $5.97 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $889.30 million, a PE ratio of -74.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.13. Glu Mobile has a 52-week low of $4.11 and a 52-week high of $11.75.

Glu Mobile (NASDAQ:GLUU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.13). Glu Mobile had a positive return on equity of 0.22% and a negative net margin of 0.82%. The company had revenue of $120.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.00 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Glu Mobile will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Glu Mobile news, Director Greg Brandeau sold 12,498 shares of Glu Mobile stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total value of $74,988.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 29,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $174,996. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Eric R. Ludwig sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.75, for a total value of $115,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 77,938 shares in the company, valued at $448,143.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,664 shares of company stock valued at $214,984 in the last three months. Insiders own 6.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLUU. DNB Asset Management AS purchased a new stake in shares of Glu Mobile during the 3rd quarter valued at about $17,010,000. Highline Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Glu Mobile during the second quarter valued at approximately $22,276,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Glu Mobile in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $14,810,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Glu Mobile by 1,558.2% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,270,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193,594 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Glu Mobile by 283.8% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,365,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,805,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009,790 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.21% of the company’s stock.

Glu Mobile Inc develops, publishes, and markets a portfolio of free-to-play mobile games for the users of smartphones and tablet devices. The company publishes titles primarily in four genres, including home décor, sports and action, fashion and celebrity, and time management. It creates games based on its own brands, Blood & Glory, Contract Killer, Cooking Dash, Deer Hunter, Diner Dash, Eternity Warriors, Frontline Commando, Gun Bros, QuizUp, and Tap Sports.

