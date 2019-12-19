Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) Rating Reiterated by Cowen

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by Cowen in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $400.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $375.00. Cowen’s target price points to a potential upside of 14.82% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Stephens set a $386.00 target price on Roper Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Roper Technologies from $291.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $383.00 target price on Roper Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine lowered Roper Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Roper Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $394.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $375.55.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

Shares of NYSE ROP opened at $348.38 on Tuesday. Roper Technologies has a twelve month low of $245.59 and a twelve month high of $385.51. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $348.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $356.08. The company has a market capitalization of $36.75 billion, a PE ratio of 29.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $3.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.10. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 21.58% and a return on equity of 16.46%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.09 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Roper Technologies will post 13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Robert Crisci sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.61, for a total value of $1,402,440.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 29,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,253,589.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP John K. Stipancich sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 34,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,241,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,000 shares of company stock worth $3,558,285 over the last ninety days. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 7,677.4% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,000,266 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $732,618,000 after purchasing an additional 1,974,547 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Roper Technologies by 29.0% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,276,987 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $467,709,000 after acquiring an additional 287,128 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Roper Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $68,307,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 115.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 290,356 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $106,345,000 after acquiring an additional 155,677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirova grew its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 132,040.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mirova now owns 153,283 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,141,000 after acquiring an additional 153,167 shares in the last quarter. 92.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Application Software; Network Software & Systems; Measurement & Analytical Solutions; and Process Technologies. It offers application management software, software-as-a-service applications, card systems/integrated security, toll and traffic systems, radio frequency identification card readers, and metering and remote monitoring products.

Read More: Neutral Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.