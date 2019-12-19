Herman Miller (NASDAQ:MLHR) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Herman Miller (NASDAQ:MLHR) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The business services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $674.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $697.10 million. Herman Miller had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 25.80%. The company’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. Herman Miller updated its Q3 2020

After-Hours guidance to 0.68-0.72 EPS and its Q3 guidance to $0.68-$0.72 EPS.

Shares of MLHR opened at $49.74 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $47.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.26. Herman Miller has a fifty-two week low of $28.66 and a fifty-two week high of $49.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of 16.75 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.35.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, December 1st will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 27th. Herman Miller’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.28%.

In other news, insider Gregory J. Bylsma sold 13,288 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.17, for a total transaction of $613,506.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,515 shares in the company, valued at $716,327.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 1.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MLHR. Raymond James cut Herman Miller from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Sidoti lifted their target price on Herman Miller from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. ValuEngine cut Herman Miller from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Herman Miller from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Herman Miller from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. Herman Miller has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.00.

Herman Miller Company Profile

Herman Miller, Inc engages in the research, design, manufacture, and distribution of office furniture systems, seating products, other freestanding furniture elements, textiles, home furnishings, and related services in the United States and internationally. The company provides modular systems under the Canvas Office Landscape, Locale, Public Office Landscape, Layout Studio, Action Office, Ethospace, Arras, and Resolve names; seating products under the Embody, Aeron, Mirra2, Setu, Say, Verus, Celle, Equa, Taper, and Ergon names; and storage products under the Meridian and Tu names.

