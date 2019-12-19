Adairs (ASX:ADH) Shares Up 1.8%

Adairs Ltd (ASX:ADH)’s stock price rose 1.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as A$2.37 ($1.68) and last traded at A$2.30 ($1.63), approximately 692,066 shares were traded during trading. The stock had previously closed at A$2.26 ($1.60).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.09, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 1.48. The company has a market capitalization of $380.68 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of A$1.95 and a 200-day moving average price of A$1.76.

Adairs Company Profile (ASX:ADH)

Adairs Limited operates as a specialty retailer of homewares and home furnishings in Australia and New Zealand. The company's product range includes categories, such as quilt covers and coverlets, sheets, cotton flannelettes, pillowcases, quilts, pillows, mattress protectors, pillow protectors, blankets, nursery products, valances and bedwraps, bedspreads, mattress toppers, bath mats, bath robes and slippers, kids beach products and towels, cushions, throws, gifts and toys, wall arts, rugs, laundry and home care products, chairs, bedheads, storage and shelves, ottomans and bench seats, and tables, as well as pots and plants, gifts, baskets, throws, home décor and fragrance products, mirrors, lighting products, and tableware and pets products.

