Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) was downgraded by BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on HSKA. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on shares of Heska in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James cut shares of Heska from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 target price (up previously from $75.00) on shares of Heska in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Heska from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:HSKA opened at $95.58 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 8.52, a quick ratio of 6.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $736.30 million, a PE ratio of 67.31 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.51. Heska has a 1-year low of $62.47 and a 1-year high of $102.09.

Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The medical research company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04). Heska had a net margin of 3.15% and a return on equity of 3.17%. The firm had revenue of $31.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.44 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Heska will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Heska by 175.7% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 670 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in Heska in the second quarter worth about $79,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Heska in the second quarter worth about $120,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Heska by 30.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,162 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in Heska by 8.5% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 2,770 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.92% of the company’s stock.

About Heska

Heska Corporation manufactures, sells, and markets veterinary diagnostic and specialty products for canine and feline healthcare markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company's Core Companion Animal segment offers Element DC and DRI-CHEM 7000 veterinary chemistry analyzers for blood chemistry and electrolyte analysis; Element HT5 and HemaTrue veterinary hematology analyzers to measure blood cell and platelet count, and hemoglobin levels; Element POC blood gas and electrolyte analyzers; Element i immunodiagnostic analyzers; Element COAG veterinary analyzers; and IV infusion pumps.

