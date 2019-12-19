HD Supply (NASDAQ:HDS) Rating Increased to Hold at BidaskClub

HD Supply (NASDAQ:HDS) was upgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of HD Supply from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of HD Supply to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Barclays lowered shares of HD Supply from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $44.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Buckingham Research boosted their price objective on shares of HD Supply from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, William Blair lowered shares of HD Supply from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.80.

Get HD Supply alerts:

NASDAQ:HDS opened at $39.82 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $40.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.52 billion, a PE ratio of 11.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.10. HD Supply has a 12 month low of $35.35 and a 12 month high of $47.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

HD Supply (NASDAQ:HDS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 10th. The industrial products company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. HD Supply had a return on equity of 45.42% and a net margin of 7.51%. HD Supply’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that HD Supply will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Lauren Taylor Wolfe purchased 600,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $38.55 per share, with a total value of $23,130,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI acquired a new stake in shares of HD Supply in the 2nd quarter valued at about $264,175,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA acquired a new stake in shares of HD Supply during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $74,018,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in HD Supply by 22,502.6% in the second quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,710,114 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,702,548 shares during the period. Third Point LLC acquired a new position in HD Supply in the third quarter worth $39,175,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in HD Supply by 917.0% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,033,394 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,483,000 after purchasing an additional 931,785 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

HD Supply Company Profile

HD Supply Holdings, Inc operates as an industrial distributor in North America. It operates through two segments, Facilities Maintenance, and Construction & Industrial. The Facilities Maintenance segment offers electrical and lighting items, plumbing supplies, appliances, janitorial supplies, hardware products, kitchen and bath cabinets, window coverings, textiles and guest amenities, healthcare maintenance products, and water and wastewater treatment products, as well as heating, ventilating, and air conditioning products.

Featured Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Receive News & Ratings for HD Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HD Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.