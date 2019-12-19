BidaskClub Upgrades First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNLC) to “Hold”

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNLC) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of First Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th.

Get First Bancorp alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ FNLC opened at $29.99 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $327.00 million, a PE ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a fifty day moving average of $28.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.72. First Bancorp has a 52-week low of $24.19 and a 52-week high of $30.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72.

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNLC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The bank reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter. First Bancorp had a net margin of 27.59% and a return on equity of 12.56%. The company had revenue of $16.76 million for the quarter.

In other news, CEO Tony C. Mckim sold 7,216 shares of First Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.11, for a total value of $202,841.76. Insiders own 6.69% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of First Bancorp by 10.7% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,421 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 1,583 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in First Bancorp by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 36,958 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after acquiring an additional 3,263 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in First Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $158,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of First Bancorp by 0.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 222,664 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,979,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of First Bancorp by 607.2% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 976 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 838 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.71% of the company’s stock.

First Bancorp Company Profile

The First Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for First National Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to individual and corporate customers. The company offers various deposit products, including demand, NOW, savings, money market, and certificates of deposit accounts.

Featured Article: What is an Initial Coin Offering (ICO)?

Receive News & Ratings for First Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.