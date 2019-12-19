Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) Lowered to Hold at BidaskClub

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) was downgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Seaport Global Securities reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Franklin Electric in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Franklin Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Franklin Electric has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.00.

NASDAQ FELE opened at $56.35 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 2.40. The company has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.93 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.54. Franklin Electric has a one year low of $39.92 and a one year high of $57.39.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. Franklin Electric had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 13.46%. The firm had revenue of $348.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $353.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Franklin Electric will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Delancey W. Davis sold 534 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.60, for a total transaction of $29,156.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Steven William Aikman sold 1,079 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.17, for a total value of $61,686.43. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,877 shares in the company, valued at $907,688.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,478 shares of company stock worth $904,262 in the last quarter. 2.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin Electric during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Franklin Electric in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Franklin Electric during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC grew its position in Franklin Electric by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 1,715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, John G Ullman & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Franklin Electric during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $239,000. 76.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. It operates in three segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, pumps, drives, electronic controls, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

