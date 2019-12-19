Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) Cut to “Strong Sell” at BidaskClub

Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) was downgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Eagle Bulk Shipping in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Noble Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.80.

Get Eagle Bulk Shipping alerts:

Eagle Bulk Shipping stock opened at $4.41 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $323.36 million, a P/E ratio of 24.50 and a beta of 1.48. Eagle Bulk Shipping has a twelve month low of $3.79 and a twelve month high of $5.92.

Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The shipping company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.04). Eagle Bulk Shipping had a negative net margin of 1.31% and a negative return on equity of 1.22%. The company had revenue of $54.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.95 million. Equities analysts expect that Eagle Bulk Shipping will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Gary Vogel sold 11,090 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.52, for a total transaction of $50,126.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,054,620 shares in the company, valued at $4,766,882.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oaktree Capital Management LP lifted its position in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 27,034,083 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $141,658,000 after acquiring an additional 766,616 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 30.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,323,264 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $17,414,000 after purchasing an additional 780,881 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 1.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 599,174 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,140,000 after purchasing an additional 11,235 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 4.5% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 576,910 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,023,000 after purchasing an additional 24,717 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 24.0% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 370,800 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,943,000 after buying an additional 71,650 shares during the last quarter. 85.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eagle Bulk Shipping Company Profile

Eagle Bulk Shipping, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ocean transportation of a broad range of dry bulk cargoes worldwide through the ownership, charter, and operation of dry bulk vessels. It operates Supramax and Handymax vessels that transport minor and major bulk cargoes, including iron ore, coal, grain, cement, and fertilizer.

See Also: Beige Book

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Bulk Shipping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Bulk Shipping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.