BidaskClub Lowers Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) to Strong Sell

Posted by on Dec 19th, 2019

Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) was downgraded by BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on BCOV. ValuEngine raised shares of Brightcove from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Brightcove in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brightcove from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.50.

NASDAQ BCOV opened at $8.74 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $343.39 million, a PE ratio of -32.37 and a beta of 0.75. Brightcove has a twelve month low of $6.90 and a twelve month high of $12.88.

Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The software maker reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $47.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.26 million. Brightcove had a negative net margin of 10.02% and a negative return on equity of 7.81%. Brightcove’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.03) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Brightcove will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Brightcove by 204.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,789 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 3,215 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Brightcove during the first quarter worth about $74,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of Brightcove by 23.6% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,279 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 2,341 shares in the last quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brightcove during the third quarter worth about $139,000. Finally, A.R.T. Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brightcove in the second quarter valued at approximately $142,000. 77.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brightcove Company Profile

Brightcove Inc provides cloud-based services for video. It offers Video Cloud, an online video platform that enables its customers to publish and distribute video to Internet-connected devices. The company also provides Zencoder, a cloud-based video encoding service for file support, quality and control, speed and reliability, platform and security, and account and integration; SSAI, a cloud-based ad insertion and video stitching service; and Player, a cloud-based service for creating and managing video player experiences.

