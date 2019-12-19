BidaskClub Upgrades Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) to “Strong-Buy”

Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) was upgraded by BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Clarus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Clarus in a report on Friday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Clarus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:CLAR opened at $14.05 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.32, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.53. Clarus has a 12-month low of $8.56 and a 12-month high of $15.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $412.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.65 and a beta of 1.32.

Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $60.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.06 million. Clarus had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 10.58%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Clarus will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of Clarus by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in shares of Clarus by 33.8% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 68,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $807,000 after acquiring an additional 17,407 shares during the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA bought a new stake in shares of Clarus during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,490,000. Boston Partners bought a new stake in shares of Clarus during the 3rd quarter valued at $172,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Clarus by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 372,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,370,000 after purchasing an additional 10,107 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.41% of the company’s stock.

Clarus Company Profile

Clarus Corporation focuses on the outdoor and consumer industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, Africa, and South America. The company develops, manufactures, and distributes outdoor equipment and lifestyle products with focus on the climb, ski, mountain, sport, and skincare categories.

