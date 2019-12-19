Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at BidaskClub

Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO) was downgraded by BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Astronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. TheStreet lowered Astronics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. ValuEngine raised Astronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Dougherty & Co lowered their price target on Astronics from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.75.

NASDAQ:ATRO opened at $29.01 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $878.00 million, a PE ratio of 20.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.41. Astronics has a fifty-two week low of $25.85 and a fifty-two week high of $44.34. The company has a fifty day moving average of $29.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.63.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Astronics by 481.7% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 733 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Astronics during the 2nd quarter worth about $88,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Astronics by 67.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,622 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 1,055 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Astronics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Astronics by 151.2% in the 2nd quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 3,876 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 2,333 shares during the last quarter. 68.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Astronics

Astronics Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures products for the aerospace, defense, electronics, and semiconductor industries worldwide. It operates in two segments, Aerospace and Test Systems. The Aerospace segment offers lighting and safety systems; electrical power generation, distribution, and motions systems; aircraft structures; avionics products; system certification; and connectivity and other products.

