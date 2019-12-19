Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at BidaskClub

Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO) was downgraded by BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.
Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Astronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. TheStreet lowered Astronics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. ValuEngine raised Astronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Dougherty & Co lowered their price target on Astronics from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.75.
NASDAQ:ATRO opened at $29.01 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $878.00 million, a PE ratio of 20.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.41. Astronics has a fifty-two week low of $25.85 and a fifty-two week high of $44.34. The company has a fifty day moving average of $29.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.63.
About Astronics
Astronics Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures products for the aerospace, defense, electronics, and semiconductor industries worldwide. It operates in two segments, Aerospace and Test Systems. The Aerospace segment offers lighting and safety systems; electrical power generation, distribution, and motions systems; aircraft structures; avionics products; system certification; and connectivity and other products.
Featured Article: Buy Rating
Receive News & Ratings for Astronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Astronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.