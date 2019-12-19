Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) Downgraded by BidaskClub to Sell

Posted by on Dec 19th, 2019

Share on StockTwits

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) was downgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Maxim Group set a $8.00 price target on Celsius and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. ValuEngine lowered Celsius from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research lifted their price objective on shares of Celsius to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, B. Riley set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Celsius and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.33.

CELH stock opened at $4.30 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $310.63 million, a PE ratio of -18.70 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.03. Celsius has a fifty-two week low of $3.06 and a fifty-two week high of $5.37.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $20.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.29 million. Celsius had a net margin of 15.67% and a negative return on equity of 6.41%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CELH. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Celsius during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Celsius in the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of Celsius in the second quarter valued at $53,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Celsius in the third quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Celsius in the third quarter valued at $139,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.32% of the company’s stock.

Celsius Company Profile

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, markets, distributes, and sells functional calorie-burning fitness beverages in the United States and internationally. The company offers its beverages in various flavors, including carbonated orange, wild berry, cola, grape, kiwi-guava, and watermelon; and non-carbonated green tea raspberry/acai, green tea/peach mango, pineapple coconut, watermelon berry, and strawberries and cream, as well as sparkling grapefruit, cucumber lime, and orange pomegranate under the Celsius name.

Recommended Story: What is the definition of arbitrage?

Receive News & Ratings for Celsius Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celsius and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Adairs Shares Up 1.8%
Adairs Shares Up 1.8%
Heska Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub
Heska Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub
HD Supply Rating Increased to Hold at BidaskClub
HD Supply Rating Increased to Hold at BidaskClub
BidaskClub Upgrades First Bancorp to “Hold”
BidaskClub Upgrades First Bancorp to “Hold”
Franklin Electric Lowered to Hold at BidaskClub
Franklin Electric Lowered to Hold at BidaskClub
Eagle Bulk Shipping Cut to “Strong Sell” at BidaskClub
Eagle Bulk Shipping Cut to “Strong Sell” at BidaskClub


© 2006-2019 Ticker Report