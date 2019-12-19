Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) Downgraded by BidaskClub to Sell

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) was downgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Maxim Group set a $8.00 price target on Celsius and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. ValuEngine lowered Celsius from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research lifted their price objective on shares of Celsius to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, B. Riley set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Celsius and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.33.

CELH stock opened at $4.30 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $310.63 million, a PE ratio of -18.70 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.03. Celsius has a fifty-two week low of $3.06 and a fifty-two week high of $5.37.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $20.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.29 million. Celsius had a net margin of 15.67% and a negative return on equity of 6.41%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CELH. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Celsius during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Celsius in the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of Celsius in the second quarter valued at $53,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Celsius in the third quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Celsius in the third quarter valued at $139,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.32% of the company’s stock.

Celsius Company Profile

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, markets, distributes, and sells functional calorie-burning fitness beverages in the United States and internationally. The company offers its beverages in various flavors, including carbonated orange, wild berry, cola, grape, kiwi-guava, and watermelon; and non-carbonated green tea raspberry/acai, green tea/peach mango, pineapple coconut, watermelon berry, and strawberries and cream, as well as sparkling grapefruit, cucumber lime, and orange pomegranate under the Celsius name.

