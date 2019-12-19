Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL) was downgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on CNSL. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Consolidated Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Guggenheim set a $3.50 price target on shares of Consolidated Communications and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.75.

Consolidated Communications stock opened at $3.90 on Tuesday. Consolidated Communications has a 12 month low of $3.24 and a 12 month high of $12.10. The company has a market capitalization of $280.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.29 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.35.

Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $333.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.52 million. Consolidated Communications had a negative return on equity of 2.94% and a negative net margin of 2.10%. Consolidated Communications’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.09) EPS.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Consolidated Communications by 3.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,285,901 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $55,640,000 after buying an additional 381,605 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Consolidated Communications by 313.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,498,424 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $17,142,000 after purchasing an additional 2,652,396 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Consolidated Communications by 5.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,202,388 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,483,000 after purchasing an additional 123,007 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Consolidated Communications by 161.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,309,103 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,455,000 after purchasing an additional 808,987 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Consolidated Communications during the second quarter valued at approximately $6,390,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.18% of the company’s stock.

Consolidated Communications Company Profile

Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services to business and residential customers in the United States. It offers high-speed broadband Internet access and voice over Internet protocol (VoIP) phone services to small, medium, and large business customers; commercial data connectivity services in select markets, including a portfolio of Ethernet services, software defined wide area network, multi-protocol label switching, and private line services; and wholesale services to regional and national interexchange and wireless carriers, including cellular backhaul, dark fiber, and other fiber transport solutions.

