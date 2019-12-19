Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by research analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on BLDP. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ballard Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Ballard Power Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Ballard Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Lake Street Capital upped their target price on Ballard Power Systems from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.08.

BLDP opened at $6.82 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Ballard Power Systems has a 12-month low of $2.25 and a 12-month high of $7.30. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.98. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.46 and a beta of 1.90.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01). Ballard Power Systems had a negative net margin of 43.31% and a negative return on equity of 12.74%. The company had revenue of $24.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.60 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ballard Power Systems will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in Ballard Power Systems by 75.5% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 40,748 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 17,525 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 47.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 76,767 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 24,846 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Ballard Power Systems by 27.7% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 322,610 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,578,000 after buying an additional 70,067 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Ballard Power Systems by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 227,624 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after buying an additional 2,587 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Ballard Power Systems in the third quarter valued at about $467,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.35% of the company’s stock.

Ballard Power Systems Company Profile

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane fuel cell products worldwide. The company offers heavy duty modules, fuel cell stacks, backup power systems, and portable power/ unmanned aerial vehicles, and material handling products.

