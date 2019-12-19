Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) to Sell

Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Avid Technology, Inc. develops, markets, sells and supports a wide range of software and systems for creating and manipulating digital media content. Digital media are media elements, whether video or audio or graphics, in which the image, sound or picture is recorded and stored as digital values, as opposed to analog signals. The company’s systems are designed to improve the productivity of video and film editors by enabling them to edit moving pictures and sound in a faster, easier, and more cost-effective manner than traditional analog tape-based systems. “

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on AVID. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Avid Technology in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. BidaskClub downgraded Avid Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 7th. ValuEngine raised Avid Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, B. Riley initiated coverage on Avid Technology in a research note on Friday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.95.

Shares of AVID stock opened at $8.74 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.66. Avid Technology has a 1-year low of $4.37 and a 1-year high of $10.79. The firm has a market cap of $376.25 million, a P/E ratio of 72.83, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.91.

Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.09. The firm had revenue of $93.46 million during the quarter. Avid Technology had a negative net margin of 0.46% and a negative return on equity of 10.84%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Avid Technology will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Avid Technology by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 292,135 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,556,000 after acquiring an additional 57,295 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Avid Technology by 91.9% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 227,892 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,078,000 after purchasing an additional 109,138 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its stake in Avid Technology by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 108,987 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $675,000 after purchasing an additional 8,687 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Avid Technology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $151,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Avid Technology by 160.4% in the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 149,925 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,367,000 after purchasing an additional 92,350 shares during the period. 49.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Avid Technology Company Profile

Avid Technology, Inc develops, markets, sells, and supports software, hardware, and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management, and distribution worldwide. The company's video products and solutions include the Media Composer, which is used to edit video content, such as television programming, commercials, and films; Avid NEXIS shared storage systems; and Maestro product line solutions for the integration of virtual sets, augmented reality, and video wall control into existing workflows.

