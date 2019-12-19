Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) PT Raised to $18.00

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the retailer’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 1.58% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on BBBY. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Bed Bath & Beyond from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Bank of America set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on Bed Bath & Beyond from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Bed Bath & Beyond presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.78.
Shares of BBBY stock opened at $17.72 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.52. Bed Bath & Beyond has a 1-year low of $7.31 and a 1-year high of $19.57. The firm has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.64, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.29.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BBBY. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 14.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 270,168 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,590,000 after acquiring an additional 33,307 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 69.7% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 84,592 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $983,000 after acquiring an additional 34,736 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond by 825.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 9,053 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 8,075 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in Bed Bath & Beyond by 3,839.7% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 23,638 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 23,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 1.7% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 255,800 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,972,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter.
About Bed Bath & Beyond
Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. It sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.
