Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) PT Raised to $18.00

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the retailer’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 1.58% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on BBBY. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Bed Bath & Beyond from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Bank of America set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on Bed Bath & Beyond from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Bed Bath & Beyond presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.78.

Shares of BBBY stock opened at $17.72 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.52. Bed Bath & Beyond has a 1-year low of $7.31 and a 1-year high of $19.57. The firm has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.64, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.29.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 2nd. The retailer reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.07. Bed Bath & Beyond had a negative net margin of 6.36% and a positive return on equity of 10.20%. The company had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Bed Bath & Beyond will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BBBY. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 14.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 270,168 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,590,000 after acquiring an additional 33,307 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 69.7% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 84,592 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $983,000 after acquiring an additional 34,736 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond by 825.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 9,053 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 8,075 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in Bed Bath & Beyond by 3,839.7% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 23,638 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 23,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 1.7% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 255,800 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,972,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter.

About Bed Bath & Beyond

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. It sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

