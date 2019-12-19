Lumentum Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LITE) CFO Wajid Ali Sells 8,862 Shares

Lumentum Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LITE) CFO Wajid Ali sold 8,862 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.30, for a total value of $676,170.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 151,197 shares in the company, valued at $11,536,331.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NASDAQ LITE opened at $75.99 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.03, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $69.43 and a 200 day moving average of $57.82. The company has a current ratio of 4.49, a quick ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Lumentum Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $37.31 and a twelve month high of $77.17.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The technology company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $449.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $448.16 million. Lumentum had a positive return on equity of 17.81% and a negative net margin of 2.18%. Lumentum’s quarterly revenue was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Lumentum Holdings Inc will post 3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Lumentum from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Lumentum in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $70.00 price target on Lumentum and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. MKM Partners set a $75.00 price target on Lumentum and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Lumentum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.66.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LITE. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Lumentum by 1.6% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,944 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $746,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Lumentum by 6.6% during the third quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,003 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Lumentum by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 86,808 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,636,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Lumentum by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,239 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Lumentum by 31.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,633 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.66% of the company’s stock.

Lumentum Company Profile

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Optical Communications and Commercial Lasers. The Optical Communications segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and text data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

