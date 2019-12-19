Luke Larson Sells 10,211 Shares of Axon Enterprise Inc (NASDAQ:AAXN) Stock

Axon Enterprise Inc (NASDAQ:AAXN) President Luke Larson sold 10,211 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.68, for a total value of $731,924.48. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 46,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,308,103.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

NASDAQ AAXN opened at $69.83 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $67.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.72. The company has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 139.66, a PEG ratio of 11.02 and a beta of 0.74. Axon Enterprise Inc has a 1-year low of $39.43 and a 1-year high of $77.66.

Get Axon Enterprise alerts:

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AAXN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $130.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.72 million. Axon Enterprise had a return on equity of 3.20% and a net margin of 3.24%. Axon Enterprise’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Axon Enterprise Inc will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Axon Enterprise in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Axon Enterprise by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,977 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Axon Enterprise by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,893 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Axon Enterprise during the 3rd quarter valued at about $221,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.38% of the company’s stock.

AAXN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub raised Axon Enterprise from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Imperial Capital upped their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $89.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Axon Enterprise from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Axon Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.00.

About Axon Enterprise

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy weapons (CEWs) worldwide. The company operates through two segments, TASER and Software and Sensors. It offers TASER X26P, TASER X2, TASER 7, and TASER Pulse and Bolt CEWs; and related cartridges. The company also provides on-officer body cameras and Axon Fleet in-car video systems; and Axon Evidence connected software network; Axon Records cloud-based records management system; Axon Signal enabled devices; and computer-aided dispatch software, as well as Axon docks, cartridges, and batteries.

Further Reading: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Receive News & Ratings for Axon Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axon Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.