Petros Dermetzis Sells 5,290 Shares of Workday Inc (NASDAQ:WDAY) Stock

Workday Inc (NASDAQ:WDAY) insider Petros Dermetzis sold 5,290 shares of Workday stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.33, for a total value of $848,145.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Petros Dermetzis also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 5th, Petros Dermetzis sold 3,464 shares of Workday stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.32, for a total value of $558,812.48.

NASDAQ WDAY opened at $161.48 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $166.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $185.08. Workday Inc has a 12-month low of $141.70 and a 12-month high of $226.83. The firm has a market cap of $36.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -132.36 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 3rd. The software maker reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.16. Workday had a negative return on equity of 11.63% and a negative net margin of 13.29%. The firm had revenue of $938.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $920.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Workday Inc will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on WDAY shares. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Workday from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Workday from $210.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $210.00 price target on shares of Workday and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on shares of Workday from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Northland Securities restated a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Workday in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $208.06.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Workday by 209.6% in the second quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 226 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of Workday by 652.0% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 564 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its stake in Workday by 4.6% during the second quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 10,945 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,240,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Workday by 14.6% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 50,974 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,479,000 after acquiring an additional 6,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Workday by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 5,530 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,206,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.09% of the company’s stock.

About Workday

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human capital resources. The company offers Workday Financial Management application that provides functions of general ledger, accounting, accounts payable and receivable, cash and asset management, revenue management, and grants management, as well as project and resource management, time and expense tracking, project billing, revenue recognition, financial reporting, and analytics.

