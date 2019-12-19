Suma Krishnan Sells 20,947 Shares of Krystal Biotech Inc (NASDAQ:KRYS) Stock

Krystal Biotech Inc (NASDAQ:KRYS) COO Suma Krishnan sold 20,947 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.56, for a total transaction of $1,331,391.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,994,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,744,296.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Suma Krishnan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 18th, Suma Krishnan sold 9,112 shares of Krystal Biotech stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.84, for a total transaction of $563,486.08.

Shares of KRYS opened at $62.85 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $53.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.98. Krystal Biotech Inc has a 52 week low of $16.82 and a 52 week high of $66.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of -64.79 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 54.87 and a current ratio of 54.87.

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.14. On average, equities analysts forecast that Krystal Biotech Inc will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KRYS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded Krystal Biotech from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. HC Wainwright set a $59.00 target price on Krystal Biotech and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Krystal Biotech in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Guggenheim set a $81.00 price target on Krystal Biotech and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Krystal Biotech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.33.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KRYS. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Krystal Biotech by 40.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 496,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,009,000 after acquiring an additional 143,409 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Krystal Biotech by 14.1% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 34,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after purchasing an additional 4,260 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Krystal Biotech in the third quarter valued at about $7,732,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Krystal Biotech by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 10,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Krystal Biotech by 1,201.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 23,002 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.64% of the company’s stock.

Krystal Biotech Company Profile

Krystal Biotech, Inc, a gene therapy company, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical products for patients suffering from dermatological diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is KB103, which is in Phase II of a Phase I/II clinical study to treat dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa, a genetic disease.

