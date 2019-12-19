Stitch Fix Inc (NASDAQ:SFIX) CEO Katrina Lake Sells 36,641 Shares

Stitch Fix Inc (NASDAQ:SFIX) CEO Katrina Lake sold 36,641 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.88, for a total transaction of $948,269.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Katrina Lake also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 18th, Katrina Lake sold 44,362 shares of Stitch Fix stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.29, for a total transaction of $1,121,914.98.

On Wednesday, November 20th, Katrina Lake sold 33,334 shares of Stitch Fix stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.64, for a total value of $721,347.76.

On Monday, November 18th, Katrina Lake sold 33,333 shares of Stitch Fix stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.99, for a total value of $732,992.67.

On Wednesday, October 23rd, Katrina Lake sold 100,000 shares of Stitch Fix stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.82, for a total value of $2,382,000.00.

NASDAQ SFIX opened at $25.72 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.44, a P/E/G ratio of 15.59 and a beta of 3.31. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.93. Stitch Fix Inc has a 1 year low of $16.05 and a 1 year high of $37.72.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 1st. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $432.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $432.44 million. Stitch Fix had a net margin of 1.57% and a return on equity of 6.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Stitch Fix Inc will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Stitch Fix from $34.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Stitch Fix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Stitch Fix in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective (up from $28.00) on shares of Stitch Fix in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Stitch Fix from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.69.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Stitch Fix in the third quarter worth about $504,000. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stitch Fix by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 540,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,406,000 after purchasing an additional 7,116 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Stitch Fix during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $283,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stitch Fix by 240.0% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 558,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,756,000 after purchasing an additional 394,407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Luxor Capital Group LP increased its position in Stitch Fix by 59.3% during the 3rd quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP now owns 364,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,026,000 after purchasing an additional 135,902 shares in the last quarter. 41.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stitch Fix Company Profile

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories through its Website and mobile app in the United States. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags for men, women, and kids under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc. and changed its name to Stitch Fix, Inc in October 2011.

