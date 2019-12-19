Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) CEO Sells $1,045,500.00 in Stock

Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) CEO Laura Alber sold 15,000 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.70, for a total value of $1,045,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 399,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,847,310.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Laura Alber also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, October 17th, Laura Alber sold 35,000 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.57, for a total value of $2,469,950.00.

Shares of WSM stock opened at $72.61 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $69.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.30. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.01 and a 12 month high of $74.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.28, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 33.81% and a net margin of 5.86%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 25th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 24th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.05%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 2.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,772,596 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $505,218,000 after buying an additional 177,769 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,862,568 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $121,067,000 after purchasing an additional 208,977 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,777,631 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $115,545,000 after purchasing an additional 102,861 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 125.1% during the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 1,472,015 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $95,681,000 after purchasing an additional 818,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,339,276 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $87,052,000 after purchasing an additional 123,981 shares during the period. 99.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on WSM. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $60.00 target price (up previously from $56.00) on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Barclays started coverage on Williams-Sonoma in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $77.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.44.

About Williams-Sonoma

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It operates through two segments, E-commerce and Retail. The company offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, including cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, bathroom accessories, rugs, curtains, lighting, tabletop, outdoor, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

