Investors Buy Large Volume of Put Options on Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG)

Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors purchased 2,355 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,083% compared to the typical daily volume of 199 put options.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CHNG. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Change Healthcare during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC bought a new position in Change Healthcare in the third quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Change Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth $219,000. KCL Capital L.P. acquired a new stake in Change Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth $219,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Change Healthcare during the 3rd quarter valued at $188,000. 92.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on CHNG. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Change Healthcare from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of Change Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Change Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Change Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.59.

Shares of CHNG stock opened at $14.78 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Change Healthcare has a 12 month low of $11.24 and a 12 month high of $15.50.

Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27. The firm had revenue of $795.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $776.18 million. Change Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Change Healthcare will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Change Healthcare

Change Healthcare Inc, an independent healthcare technology platform, provides data and analytics-driven solutions to improve clinical, financial, and patient engagement outcomes in the United States healthcare system. It operates in three segments: Software and Analytics, Network Solutions, and Technology-Enabled Services.

