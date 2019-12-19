NeoGenomics Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:NEO)

NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors acquired 3,264 call options on the company. This is an increase of 2,643% compared to the typical daily volume of 119 call options.

In other NeoGenomics news, VP Jennifer Balliet sold 6,833 shares of NeoGenomics stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.45, for a total transaction of $160,233.85. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 29,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $692,455.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Robert J. Shovlin sold 70,473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.11, for a total transaction of $1,628,631.03. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 251,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,821,732.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 471,874 shares of company stock worth $11,259,917 over the last ninety days. 8.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEO. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new stake in NeoGenomics during the third quarter worth $393,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its position in NeoGenomics by 8.6% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 100,656 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,925,000 after purchasing an additional 7,938 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NeoGenomics by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,925,327 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $327,462,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100,263 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NeoGenomics in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,238,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of NeoGenomics by 152.6% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 42,084 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $805,000 after purchasing an additional 25,421 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NEO opened at $28.39 on Thursday. NeoGenomics has a 52-week low of $11.05 and a 52-week high of $28.47. The stock has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 218.38 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.20. The company has a quick ratio of 4.05, a current ratio of 4.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The medical research company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $104.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.38 million. NeoGenomics had a return on equity of 4.60% and a net margin of 0.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 51.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NeoGenomics will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of NeoGenomics in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NeoGenomics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. ValuEngine cut shares of NeoGenomics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of NeoGenomics from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of NeoGenomics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.00.

NeoGenomics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a network of cancer-focused genetic testing laboratories in the United States; and laboratories in Switzerland and Singapore. It operates in two segments, Clinical Services and Pharma Services. The company's laboratories provide genetic and molecular testing services to hospitals, pathologists, oncologists, urologists, other clinicians and researchers, pharmaceutical firms, academic centers, and other clinical laboratories.

