Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) CEO Kevin J. Yeaman Sells 17,406 Shares of Stock

Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 17,406 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.86, for a total value of $1,146,359.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Kevin J. Yeaman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 15th, Kevin J. Yeaman sold 30,000 shares of Dolby Laboratories stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.50, for a total value of $2,025,000.00.

Shares of DLB opened at $68.65 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $6.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.17. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.09 and a 12 month high of $70.17.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The electronics maker reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $298.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $297.55 million. Dolby Laboratories had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 20.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 26th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 25th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. Dolby Laboratories’s payout ratio is 36.07%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in Dolby Laboratories during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 176.2% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 674 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories in the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dolby Laboratories during the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 58.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DLB. Dougherty & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. B. Riley raised shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a report on Thursday, November 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.00.

Dolby Laboratories Company Profile

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment and communications at the cinema, at home, at work, and on mobile devices. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for TVs, set-top boxes (STBs), personal computers (PCs), gaming consoles, mobile devices, and digital radio; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in media devices; Dolby AC-4, an audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for home theaters, cinemas, device speakers, mobile devices, and headphones.

