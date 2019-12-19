Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Chairman Ian M. Cook Sells 17,750 Shares

Posted by on Dec 19th, 2019

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Chairman Ian M. Cook sold 17,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.85, for a total value of $1,222,087.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,081,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,468,917.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Ian M. Cook also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Thursday, November 14th, Ian M. Cook sold 16,000 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.73, for a total value of $1,067,680.00.

Colgate-Palmolive stock opened at $68.27 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.94. The company has a market capitalization of $58.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.99, a PEG ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $67.35 and its 200 day moving average is $70.86. Colgate-Palmolive has a twelve month low of $57.51 and a twelve month high of $76.41.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 6,492.71% and a net margin of 15.04%. The business had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.83 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley set a $71.00 price target on Colgate-Palmolive and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $78.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $77.00 to $74.00 in a report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Colgate-Palmolive presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.64.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Julex Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, KCS Wealth Advisory purchased a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the third quarter worth about $34,000. 76.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. It offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; and personal care products, such as liquid hand soaps, bar soaps, shower gels, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin care products, and shampoos and conditioners.

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Adairs Shares Up 1.8%
Heska Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub
HD Supply Rating Increased to Hold at BidaskClub
BidaskClub Upgrades First Bancorp to "Hold"
Franklin Electric Lowered to Hold at BidaskClub
Eagle Bulk Shipping Cut to "Strong Sell" at BidaskClub
