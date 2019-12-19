Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Chairman Ian M. Cook Sells 17,750 Shares

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Chairman Ian M. Cook sold 17,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.85, for a total value of $1,222,087.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,081,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,468,917.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Ian M. Cook also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, November 14th, Ian M. Cook sold 16,000 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.73, for a total value of $1,067,680.00.

Colgate-Palmolive stock opened at $68.27 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.94. The company has a market capitalization of $58.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.99, a PEG ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $67.35 and its 200 day moving average is $70.86. Colgate-Palmolive has a twelve month low of $57.51 and a twelve month high of $76.41.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 6,492.71% and a net margin of 15.04%. The business had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.83 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley set a $71.00 price target on Colgate-Palmolive and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $78.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $77.00 to $74.00 in a report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Colgate-Palmolive presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.64.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Julex Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, KCS Wealth Advisory purchased a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the third quarter worth about $34,000. 76.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. It offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; and personal care products, such as liquid hand soaps, bar soaps, shower gels, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin care products, and shampoos and conditioners.

