Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) Director Richard D. Brannon Purchases 100,000 Shares

Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) Director Richard D. Brannon bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.79 per share, for a total transaction of $1,279,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 238,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,055,940.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

ET opened at $12.95 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. Energy Transfer LP Unit has a 1 year low of $10.84 and a 1 year high of $15.98. The stock has a market cap of $33.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.26 and a beta of 1.50.

Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.05). Energy Transfer LP Unit had a return on equity of 10.93% and a net margin of 5.94%. The firm had revenue of $13.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Energy Transfer LP Unit will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 5th were paid a $0.305 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 4th. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.42%. Energy Transfer LP Unit’s payout ratio is 106.09%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ET. Buckingham Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Energy Transfer LP Unit by 118.2% during the second quarter. Buckingham Asset Management LLC now owns 63,991 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $901,000 after buying an additional 34,659 shares in the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit during the 3rd quarter valued at about $140,000. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 20,099,563 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $250,039,000 after acquiring an additional 2,456,002 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 3,370,275 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $44,088,000 after acquiring an additional 208,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Energy Transfer LP Unit by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 62,091,770 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $874,252,000 after purchasing an additional 1,668,774 shares during the last quarter. 53.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ET shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet cut Energy Transfer LP Unit from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Citigroup dropped their target price on Energy Transfer LP Unit from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “average” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.56.

Energy Transfer LP Unit

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services in the United States and China. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and approximately 12,200 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

