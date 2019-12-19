Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) Director Richard D. Brannon Purchases 100,000 Shares

Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) Director Richard D. Brannon bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.79 per share, for a total transaction of $1,279,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 238,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,055,940.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
ET opened at $12.95 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. Energy Transfer LP Unit has a 1 year low of $10.84 and a 1 year high of $15.98. The stock has a market cap of $33.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.26 and a beta of 1.50.
Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.05). Energy Transfer LP Unit had a return on equity of 10.93% and a net margin of 5.94%. The firm had revenue of $13.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Energy Transfer LP Unit will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ET. Buckingham Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Energy Transfer LP Unit by 118.2% during the second quarter. Buckingham Asset Management LLC now owns 63,991 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $901,000 after buying an additional 34,659 shares in the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit during the 3rd quarter valued at about $140,000. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 20,099,563 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $250,039,000 after acquiring an additional 2,456,002 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 3,370,275 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $44,088,000 after acquiring an additional 208,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Energy Transfer LP Unit by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 62,091,770 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $874,252,000 after purchasing an additional 1,668,774 shares during the last quarter. 53.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Several equities analysts have weighed in on ET shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet cut Energy Transfer LP Unit from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Citigroup dropped their target price on Energy Transfer LP Unit from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “average” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.56.
About Energy Transfer LP Unit
Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services in the United States and China. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and approximately 12,200 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.
