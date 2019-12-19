Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) Downgraded to “Sell” at Citigroup

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) was downgraded by investment analysts at Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Green Dot from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of Green Dot from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Green Dot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $62.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Northland Securities began coverage on Green Dot in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity began coverage on shares of Green Dot in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.42.

Get Green Dot alerts:

Shares of NYSE GDOT opened at $25.86 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.18. Green Dot has a 52 week low of $22.45 and a 52 week high of $84.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $240.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.94 million. Green Dot had a net margin of 10.25% and a return on equity of 14.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Green Dot will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GDOT. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Green Dot during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Cutler Group LP bought a new stake in shares of Green Dot during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Green Dot by 2,492.6% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Green Dot in the second quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Green Dot by 38.1% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

Green Dot Company Profile

Green Dot Corporation operates as a financial technology and bank holding company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Account Services, and Processing and Settlement Services. The company offers deposit account programs, such network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards under the consumer brand names of GPR cards, consumer and small business checking accounts, network-branded gift cards, secured credit cards, and other financial services.

See Also: Rule of 72

Receive News & Ratings for Green Dot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Dot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.