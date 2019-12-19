Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) Downgraded to “Sell” at Citigroup

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) was downgraded by investment analysts at Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Green Dot from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of Green Dot from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Green Dot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $62.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Northland Securities began coverage on Green Dot in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity began coverage on shares of Green Dot in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.42.
Shares of NYSE GDOT opened at $25.86 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.18. Green Dot has a 52 week low of $22.45 and a 52 week high of $84.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GDOT. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Green Dot during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Cutler Group LP bought a new stake in shares of Green Dot during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Green Dot by 2,492.6% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Green Dot in the second quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Green Dot by 38.1% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.51% of the company’s stock.
Green Dot Company Profile
Green Dot Corporation operates as a financial technology and bank holding company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Account Services, and Processing and Settlement Services. The company offers deposit account programs, such network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards under the consumer brand names of GPR cards, consumer and small business checking accounts, network-branded gift cards, secured credit cards, and other financial services.
