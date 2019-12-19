TUI (OTCMKTS:TUIFF) Downgraded to “Hold” at Berenberg Bank

TUI (OTCMKTS:TUIFF) was downgraded by analysts at Berenberg Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

Separately, Morgan Stanley cut TUI from an “overweight” rating to an “equal” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. TUI currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS TUIFF opened at $13.00 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.09. TUI has a 1 year low of $9.14 and a 1 year high of $15.60.

TUI AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides tourism services worldwide. It operates hotels and resorts under the Robinson, Riu, TUI Blue, and TUI Magic Life brands, as well as involved in the tour operation and airlines businesses. The company also operates cruise liners; and provides incoming agency services.

