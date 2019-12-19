SHIN ETSU CHEM/ADR (OTCMKTS:SHECY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

SHIN ETSU CHEM/ADR (OTCMKTS:SHECY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd. is engaged in the production and distribution of polyvinyl chloride and silicon wafers. The Company’s products include of polyvinyl chloride, silicones, rare earths, rare earth magnets, epoxy molding compounds, synthetic Quartz, semiconductor silicon and cellulose derivatives. Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd. is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. “

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded SHIN ETSU CHEM/ADR from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th.

OTCMKTS:SHECY opened at $27.58 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $47.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.92 and a beta of 1.35. SHIN ETSU CHEM/ADR has a one year low of $18.18 and a one year high of $28.92. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.49.

Shin-Etsu Chemical Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells polyvinyl chloride (PVC), semiconductor devices, silicones, and rare earth magnets worldwide. The company operates through PVC/Chlor-Alkali; Semiconductor Silicon; Silicones; Electronics and Functional Materials; Specialty Chemicals; and Processing, Trading & Specialized Services segments.

