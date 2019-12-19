SSAB SVENSKT ST/ADR (OTCMKTS:SSAAY) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

SSAB SVENSKT ST/ADR (OTCMKTS:SSAAY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SSAB Svenskt Stal AB engages in the provision of steel and construction solutions. The company’s operating segment consists of SSAB Special Steels, SSAB Europe, SSAB Americas, Tibnor and Ruukki Construction. SSAB Special Steels segment provides marketing and sales of SSAB’s quenched and tempered steels. SSAB EMEA segment pertains to Europe, the Middle East and Africa. SSAB Americas segment refers to North and Latin America. SSAB APAC segment consists of Asia, Australia and New Zealand. Tibnor segment is the distribution of steel and metals. Ruukki Construction is engaged in the sales and production of energy-efficient building and construction solutions. It’s also operates in the Automotive, Construction Machinery, Material Handling and Heavy Transport segment. SSAB Svenskt Stal AB is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden. “

OTCMKTS:SSAAY opened at $1.50 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of 7.91 and a beta of 1.34. SSAB SVENSKT ST/ADR has a twelve month low of $1.25 and a twelve month high of $2.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.46.

SSAB SVENSKT ST/ADR (OTCMKTS:SSAAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. SSAB SVENSKT ST/ADR had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 5.14%. As a group, analysts expect that SSAB SVENSKT ST/ADR will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SSAB AB (publ) produces and sells steel products in Sweden. It operates through five segments: SSAB Special Steels, SSAB Europe, SSAB Americas, Tibnor, and Ruukki Construction. The company offers wear steels for payload and service life; structural steel; pre-hardened tool steel; and protection plates, as well as quenched and tempered steels, and hot-rolled advanced high-strength steel products.

