J D Wetherspoon (OTCMKTS:JDWPY) Stock Rating Lowered by HSBC

J D Wetherspoon (OTCMKTS:JDWPY) was downgraded by investment analysts at HSBC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of J D Wetherspoon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 19th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:JDWPY opened at $94.77 on Thursday. J D Wetherspoon has a one year low of $69.47 and a one year high of $89.71. The stock has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 19.46 and a beta of 0.46. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $95.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.27.

J D Wetherspoon plc owns and operates pubs and hotels in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. As of July 24, 2017, it operated 895 pubs. The company was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Watford, the United Kingdom.

