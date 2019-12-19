Actuant (NASDAQ:EPAC) Releases FY20 Earnings Guidance

Dec 19th, 2019

Actuant (NASDAQ:EPAC) updated its FY20 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.68-0.81 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.75. The company issued revenue guidance of $575-600 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $584.89 million.Actuant also updated its FY 2020
Pre-Market guidance to 0.68-0.81 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Actuant from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 10th.

Actuant stock opened at $26.60 on Thursday. Actuant has a 1 year low of $19.07 and a 1 year high of $26.98. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.14.

Actuant (NASDAQ:EPAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 26th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $158.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.71 million.

About Actuant

Actuant Corp. is a diversified industrial company, which engages in the designing, manufacturing, and distribution of a broad range of industrial products and systems to various end markets. It operates through the Industrial Tools and Services; and Engineered Components and Systems segments. The Industrial Tools and Services segment supplies both products and services to a broad array of end markets, including industrial, energy, mining and production automation markets.

Actuant Releases FY20 Earnings Guidance
