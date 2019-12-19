Morgan Stanley Downgrades Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) to Equal Weight

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They presently have a $128.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $170.00. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 17.22% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $165.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, September 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $149.00 price target for the company. Citigroup set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.16.
Alexion Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $109.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Alexion Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $92.56 and a twelve month high of $141.86. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $111.89.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,649,126 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,180,703,000 after buying an additional 211,960 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,225,615 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,125,230,000 after acquiring an additional 199,298 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 57,650.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,637,144 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $476,393,000 after purchasing an additional 3,630,846 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,976,327 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $389,840,000 after purchasing an additional 15,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,078,585 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $272,253,000 after purchasing an additional 13,426 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.55% of the company’s stock.
About Alexion Pharmaceuticals
Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS (ALXN1210/ravulizumab-cwvz), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH), a genetic blood disorder; and Soliris (eculizumab), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of PNH, atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS), and generalized myasthenia gravis.
