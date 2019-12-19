Morgan Stanley Downgrades Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) to Equal Weight

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They presently have a $128.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $170.00. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 17.22% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $165.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, September 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $149.00 price target for the company. Citigroup set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.16.

Get Alexion Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Alexion Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $109.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Alexion Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $92.56 and a twelve month high of $141.86. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $111.89.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.32. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 21.21% and a net margin of 31.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.02 earnings per share. Alexion Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Alexion Pharmaceuticals will post 9.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,649,126 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,180,703,000 after buying an additional 211,960 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,225,615 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,125,230,000 after acquiring an additional 199,298 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 57,650.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,637,144 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $476,393,000 after purchasing an additional 3,630,846 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,976,327 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $389,840,000 after purchasing an additional 15,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,078,585 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $272,253,000 after purchasing an additional 13,426 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.55% of the company’s stock.

About Alexion Pharmaceuticals

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS (ALXN1210/ravulizumab-cwvz), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH), a genetic blood disorder; and Soliris (eculizumab), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of PNH, atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS), and generalized myasthenia gravis.

Featured Story: Bid-Ask Spread

Receive News & Ratings for Alexion Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexion Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.