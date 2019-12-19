Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) PT Raised to $155.00 at Piper Jaffray Companies

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) had its price target increased by investment analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies from $145.00 to $155.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Piper Jaffray Companies’ target price points to a potential upside of 34.39% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus set a $116.00 price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. UBS Group increased their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.28.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALNY opened at $115.34 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $106.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 5.38 and a quick ratio of 5.22. The company has a market capitalization of $13.13 billion, a PE ratio of -15.24 and a beta of 2.46. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $60.27 and a 1-year high of $125.72.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.17) by $0.25. The company had revenue of $70.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.14 million. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 485.73% and a negative return on equity of 52.88%. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 3284.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.56) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals will post -7.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Alnylam Pharmaceuticals news, CEO John Maraganore sold 49,456 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.45, for a total value of $3,929,279.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 239,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,024,223.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Barry E. Greene sold 58,913 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.99, for a total value of $5,301,580.87. Following the sale, the president now owns 111,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,065,471.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 206,773 shares of company stock valued at $18,988,930. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. United Services Automobile Association raised its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% in the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 50,033 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,630,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 45.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 4,440 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 1,380 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 492,175 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,713,000 after purchasing an additional 21,151 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 139.6% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 496,548 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,030,000 after purchasing an additional 289,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Andra AP fonden bought a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $225,000. 95.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focus on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system/ocular diseases.

