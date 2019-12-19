Brokerages Set Cineworld Group plc (LON:CINE) PT at GBX 306

Shares of Cineworld Group plc (LON:CINE) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 303.89 ($4.00).

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CINE shares. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Cineworld Group in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a GBX 200 ($2.63) target price for the company. Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on Cineworld Group from GBX 360 ($4.74) to GBX 300 ($3.95) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Cineworld Group from GBX 360 ($4.74) to GBX 300 ($3.95) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 445 ($5.85) price target on shares of Cineworld Group in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cineworld Group in a report on Tuesday.

Get Cineworld Group alerts:

LON CINE opened at GBX 223 ($2.93) on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 211.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 235.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 219.99, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.39. Cineworld Group has a twelve month low of GBX 190.70 ($2.51) and a twelve month high of GBX 322.30 ($4.24). The stock has a market cap of $3.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.21.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 12th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.41%. Cineworld Group’s payout ratio is 0.85%.

About Cineworld Group

Cineworld Group plc engages in the cinema business. It is also involved in cinema property leasing and screen advertising activities, as well as ticket booking, film distribution, finance, and software development operations. The company operates its cinema sites under the Cineworld Cinemas, Picturehouse, Cinema City, Yes Planet, and Rav-Chen brands.

Recommended Story: Death Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Cineworld Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cineworld Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.