ArtByte Price Reaches $0.0000 on Major Exchanges (ABY)

ArtByte (CURRENCY:ABY) traded 15.9% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 19th. Over the last seven days, ArtByte has traded 93.2% lower against the dollar. One ArtByte coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges including LiteBit.eu, Bittrex and Cryptopia. ArtByte has a total market capitalization of $2,158.00 and approximately $9.00 worth of ArtByte was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.65 or 0.00553931 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00011934 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0681 or 0.00000952 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000054 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00008863 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000288 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0484 or 0.00000671 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000271 BTC.

ArtByte Coin Profile

ArtByte (CRYPTO:ABY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on May 1st, 2014. ArtByte’s total supply is 792,537,250 coins. ArtByte’s official Twitter account is @artbyteme and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ArtByte is /r/ArtByte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ArtByte’s official website is www.artbyte.me

Buying and Selling ArtByte

ArtByte can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LiteBit.eu, Cryptopia and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ArtByte directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ArtByte should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ArtByte using one of the exchanges listed above.

