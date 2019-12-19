Pirate Chain (ARRR) Price Tops $0.0270 on Top Exchanges

Pirate Chain (CURRENCY:ARRR) traded 6.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 19th. One Pirate Chain coin can now be bought for $0.0270 or 0.00000377 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge and Graviex. In the last seven days, Pirate Chain has traded 10.3% lower against the US dollar. Pirate Chain has a market cap of $3.60 million and approximately $70,969.00 worth of Pirate Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002634 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00014057 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.27 or 0.00185374 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $84.36 or 0.01178692 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0448 or 0.00000626 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000179 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00025468 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.63 or 0.00120588 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Pirate Chain Coin Profile

Pirate Chain was first traded on August 30th, 2018. Pirate Chain’s total supply is 133,394,260 coins. The official message board for Pirate Chain is medium.com/piratechain . Pirate Chain’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . Pirate Chain’s official website is pirate.black . The Reddit community for Pirate Chain is /r/piratechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Pirate Chain Coin Trading

Pirate Chain can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex and CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirate Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pirate Chain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pirate Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

