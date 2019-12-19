Uquid Coin (UQC) Price Hits $0.0978

Uquid Coin (CURRENCY:UQC) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 19th. One Uquid Coin token can now be bought for approximately $0.0978 or 0.00001367 BTC on exchanges including Livecoin, Exrates, IDEX and OOOBTC. Over the last week, Uquid Coin has traded down 4.9% against the dollar. Uquid Coin has a total market capitalization of $978,328.00 and approximately $704,556.00 worth of Uquid Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00037848 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $460.51 or 0.06434087 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0330 or 0.00000461 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00028269 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002058 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001524 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000335 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002584 BTC.

Uquid Coin Profile

Uquid Coin (UQC) is a token. Its genesis date was September 8th, 2017. Uquid Coin’s total supply is 40,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Uquid Coin is medium.com/@uquidcoin . Uquid Coin’s official website is uquidcoin.com . Uquid Coin’s official Twitter account is @UquidC and its Facebook page is accessible here

Uquid Coin Token Trading

Uquid Coin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Exrates, OOOBTC, CoinExchange, IDEX, Livecoin, TOPBTC and IDAX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uquid Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Uquid Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Uquid Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

