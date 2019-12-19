Cream (CRM) Price Tops $0.0007

Cream (CURRENCY:CRM) traded up 13.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 19th. One Cream coin can now be bought for about $0.0007 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptohub, BiteBTC, Cryptopia and YoBit. Over the last seven days, Cream has traded 11.6% lower against the US dollar. Cream has a market cap of $32,304.00 and $1.00 worth of Cream was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00059346 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00064103 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $43.07 or 0.00601744 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.44 or 0.00243652 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00004838 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.20 or 0.00086615 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded up 22.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00005725 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001875 BTC.

About Cream

CRM is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theX11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 1st, 2017. Cream’s total supply is 45,108,749 coins. Cream’s official Twitter account is @creamcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Cream’s official message board is cream.technology . Cream’s official website is creamcoin.com

Buying and Selling Cream

Cream can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Cryptopia, Cryptohub and BiteBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cream directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cream should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cream using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

