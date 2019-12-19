Bulwark Price Up 64.7% Over Last 7 Days (BWK)

Bulwark (CURRENCY:BWK) traded up 42.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 19th. Bulwark has a total market capitalization of $259,617.00 and approximately $22.00 worth of Bulwark was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Bulwark has traded 64.7% higher against the US dollar. One Bulwark coin can currently be bought for about $0.0174 or 0.00000243 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, CryptoBridge and Stocks.Exchange.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Electra (ECA) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

SpaceChain (SPC) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Denarius (D) traded up 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0822 or 0.00001148 BTC.

Limitless VIP (VIP) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

VIP Tokens (VIP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Virta Unique Coin (VUC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Powercoin (PWR) traded down 22.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NamoCoin (NAMO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bulwark Coin Profile

BWK is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the NIST5 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 2nd, 2017. Bulwark’s total supply is 15,237,644 coins and its circulating supply is 14,918,590 coins. The Reddit community for Bulwark is /r/bulwarkcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bulwark’s official Twitter account is @BulwarkCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bulwark’s official website is bulwarkcrypto.com

Buying and Selling Bulwark

Bulwark can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Stocks.Exchange and CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bulwark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bulwark should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bulwark using one of the exchanges listed above.

