Spiking (SPIKE) Price Hits $0.0019

Spiking (CURRENCY:SPIKE) traded 16.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 19th. Spiking has a market capitalization of $856,288.00 and approximately $1.14 million worth of Spiking was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Spiking has traded 3.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Spiking token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0019 or 0.00000027 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including COSS and Kryptono.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Spiking alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00037848 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $460.51 or 0.06434087 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0330 or 0.00000461 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00028269 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002058 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001524 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000335 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002584 BTC.

About Spiking

SPIKE is a token. Its genesis date was May 25th, 2018. Spiking’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 442,894,598 tokens. The official message board for Spiking is blog.spiking.com . Spiking’s official website is spiking.com . The Reddit community for Spiking is /r/stockspiking and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Spiking’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Spiking

Spiking can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: COSS and Kryptono. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spiking directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Spiking should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Spiking using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “SPIKEUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Spiking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Spiking and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.