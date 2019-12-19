Nomura Raises Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Price Target to $45.00

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) had its target price increased by Nomura from $40.00 to $45.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. Nomura’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 15.16% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Wedbush upgraded Micron Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on Micron Technology from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Micron Technology presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.52.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

NASDAQ MU opened at $53.04 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $47.97 and its 200-day moving average is $44.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.62 and a beta of 1.97. Micron Technology has a one year low of $28.39 and a one year high of $54.30.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 18th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. Micron Technology had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 19.81%. The company had revenue of $5.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 35.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Micron Technology will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Patrick J. Byrne sold 23,264 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.27, for a total transaction of $1,006,633.28. Following the sale, the director now owns 97,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,229,166.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,534 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total transaction of $209,017.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 34,527 shares of company stock worth $1,536,490. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Micron Technology by 1.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 73,370,753 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,831,377,000 after purchasing an additional 717,819 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 56.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,459,631 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,136,847,000 after buying an additional 10,672,909 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Micron Technology by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,355,786 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $515,401,000 after buying an additional 986,786 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Micron Technology by 154.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 9,735,914 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $375,709,000 after buying an additional 5,905,239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 180.9% during the 2nd quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 6,431,167 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $248,179,000 after acquiring an additional 4,141,275 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.30% of the company’s stock.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

Read More: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.