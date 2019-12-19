Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) Price Target Raised to $48.00

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank from $45.00 to $48.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Deutsche Bank’s price target suggests a potential upside of 2.54% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on APO. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Apollo Global Management in a research note on Monday, October 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Apollo Global Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. ValuEngine lowered Apollo Global Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Apollo Global Management currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.69.

NYSE:APO opened at $46.81 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -222.90, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Apollo Global Management has a 12 month low of $22.63 and a 12 month high of $47.06. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.98.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $401.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $404.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Apollo Global Management will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Apollo Global Management by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management in the 3rd quarter valued at $163,000. Arden Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management in the 3rd quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Apollo Global Management during the third quarter worth $203,000. Institutional investors own 68.76% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Global Management

Apollo Global Management, LLC is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to endowment and sovereign wealth funds, as well as other institutional and individual investors. It manages client focused portfolios. The firm launches and manages hedge funds for its clients.

