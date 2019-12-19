Brokerages Anticipate The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) to Post $0.43 EPS

Posted by on Dec 19th, 2019

Share on StockTwits

Wall Street analysts predict that The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.43 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for The Western Union’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.41 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.47. The Western Union reported earnings of $0.49 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 12.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 6th.

On average, analysts expect that The Western Union will report full year earnings of $1.77 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.76 to $1.80. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.92 to $2.06. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover The Western Union.

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The credit services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.03. The Western Union had a negative return on equity of 475.84% and a net margin of 21.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share.

WU has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research set a $24.00 price objective on shares of The Western Union and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of The Western Union in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America set a $21.00 target price on shares of The Western Union and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of The Western Union to $26.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Citigroup set a $20.50 price target on shares of The Western Union and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.05.

In related news, insider Caroline Tsai sold 2,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.87, for a total transaction of $64,944.79. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 55,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,487,523.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael Miles sold 9,192 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $229,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 136,645 shares in the company, valued at $3,416,125. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 49,402 shares of company stock worth $1,314,093. 1.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WU. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in The Western Union by 66.5% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in The Western Union by 27.8% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,630 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in The Western Union by 73.4% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,244 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in shares of The Western Union during the 2nd quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of The Western Union in the third quarter worth $62,000.

Shares of WU stock opened at $26.87 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.99, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $11.42 billion, a PE ratio of 13.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $26.87 and a 200-day moving average of $22.96. The Western Union has a one year low of $16.42 and a one year high of $28.00.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 16th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. The Western Union’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.67%.

About The Western Union

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents. This segment offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through Websites and mobile devices.

See Also: Roth IRA

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Western Union (WU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for The Western Union (NYSE:WU)

Receive News & Ratings for The Western Union Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Western Union and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Brokerages Anticipate The Western Union Company to Post $0.43 EPS
Brokerages Anticipate The Western Union Company to Post $0.43 EPS
Brokerages Set BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. Price Target at $46.33
Brokerages Set BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. Price Target at $46.33
Polypipe Group PLC Receives GBX 461.25 Consensus Price Target from Analysts
Polypipe Group PLC Receives GBX 461.25 Consensus Price Target from Analysts
-$0.05 Earnings Per Share Expected for CNX Resources Corp This Quarter
-$0.05 Earnings Per Share Expected for CNX Resources Corp This Quarter
Brokerages Set Paylocity Holding Corp Price Target at $111.82
Brokerages Set Paylocity Holding Corp Price Target at $111.82
Analysts Set B&G Foods, Inc. Target Price at $20.14
Analysts Set B&G Foods, Inc. Target Price at $20.14


© 2006-2019 Ticker Report