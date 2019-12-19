Brokerages Anticipate The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) to Post $0.43 EPS

Wall Street analysts predict that The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.43 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for The Western Union’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.41 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.47. The Western Union reported earnings of $0.49 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 12.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 6th.

On average, analysts expect that The Western Union will report full year earnings of $1.77 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.76 to $1.80. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.92 to $2.06. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover The Western Union.

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The credit services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.03. The Western Union had a negative return on equity of 475.84% and a net margin of 21.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share.

WU has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research set a $24.00 price objective on shares of The Western Union and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of The Western Union in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America set a $21.00 target price on shares of The Western Union and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of The Western Union to $26.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Citigroup set a $20.50 price target on shares of The Western Union and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.05.

In related news, insider Caroline Tsai sold 2,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.87, for a total transaction of $64,944.79. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 55,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,487,523.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael Miles sold 9,192 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $229,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 136,645 shares in the company, valued at $3,416,125. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 49,402 shares of company stock worth $1,314,093. 1.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WU. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in The Western Union by 66.5% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in The Western Union by 27.8% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,630 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in The Western Union by 73.4% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,244 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in shares of The Western Union during the 2nd quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of The Western Union in the third quarter worth $62,000.

Shares of WU stock opened at $26.87 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.99, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $11.42 billion, a PE ratio of 13.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $26.87 and a 200-day moving average of $22.96. The Western Union has a one year low of $16.42 and a one year high of $28.00.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 16th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. The Western Union’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.67%.

About The Western Union

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents. This segment offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through Websites and mobile devices.

