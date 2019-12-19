Brokerages Set BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) Price Target at $46.33

Shares of BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nineteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $46.40.

BJRI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $46.00 target price on BJ’s Restaurants and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. TheStreet lowered BJ’s Restaurants from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on BJ’s Restaurants from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. CL King assumed coverage on shares of BJ’s Restaurants in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of BJ’s Restaurants from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Shares of BJRI opened at $37.14 on Monday. BJ’s Restaurants has a fifty-two week low of $32.62 and a fifty-two week high of $56.48. The company has a market capitalization of $711.71 million, a PE ratio of 15.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $39.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.38.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $278.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $278.49 million. BJ’s Restaurants had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 3.60%. The business’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that BJ’s Restaurants will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 25th. Investors of record on Monday, November 11th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This is an increase from BJ’s Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 7th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. BJ’s Restaurants’s payout ratio is 22.13%.

In other BJ’s Restaurants news, insider Brian S. Krakower sold 1,536 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.82, for a total value of $58,091.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants during the third quarter worth about $80,000. Quantum Capital Management acquired a new position in BJ’s Restaurants during the 3rd quarter valued at about $82,000. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants during the second quarter worth $135,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants during the third quarter worth $210,000. Finally, Menta Capital LLC bought a new stake in BJ’s Restaurants in the second quarter valued at about $268,000. 98.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. Its restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrées, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. As of April 16, 2019, the company owned and operated 204 casual dining restaurants that offer dine-in, take-out, delivery, and party catering services in 27 states of Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, and Washington.

