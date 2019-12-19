Polypipe Group PLC (LON:PLP) Receives GBX 461.25 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Polypipe Group PLC (LON:PLP) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 461.25 ($6.07).

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PLP. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Polypipe Group to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on Polypipe Group from GBX 445 ($5.85) to GBX 435 ($5.72) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Peel Hunt reiterated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 455 ($5.99) price target on shares of Polypipe Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Peel Hunt cut Polypipe Group to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from GBX 455 ($5.99) to GBX 475 ($6.25) in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 480 ($6.31) price objective on shares of Polypipe Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th.

Shares of LON PLP opened at GBX 535 ($7.04) on Monday. Polypipe Group has a 12 month low of GBX 307 ($4.04) and a 12 month high of GBX 522.50 ($6.87). The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.59. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 485.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 433.69.

Polypipe Group plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and manufactures plastic piping systems, water management solutions, and climate management solutions in the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. The company offers above and below ground drainage pipes; cable protection, sewer system, surface water drainage, water management, and mining pipes; water and gas distribution pipes; pressure systems; underfloor heating pipes and manifolds, underfloor heating controls, red floor panels, overlay systems, suspended floor systems, clip rail systems, and staple systems; and ventilation systems, including rigid ducts, radial products, decentralized mechanical extract ventilation, intermittent extract fans, mechanical ventilation with heat recovery, and mechanical extract ventilation systems.

